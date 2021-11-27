HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Hampton hopes to end skid vs Norfolk State

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 6:31 AM

Norfolk State (6-1) vs. Hampton (2-4)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against Norfolk State. Norfolk State blew out Regent by 75 at home on Tuesday. Hampton lost 58-52 on the road to South Florida on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Hampton’s Najee Garvin has averaged 15.5 points and six rebounds while Russell Dean has put up 13.3 points and four assists. For the Spartans, Joe Bryant Jr. has averaged 15.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while Kris Bankston has put up 10.4 points and 6.9 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dean has directly created 42 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 15 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pirates. Hampton has an assist on 21 of 59 field goals (35.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Norfolk State has assists on 39 of 86 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an average of 82.9 points per game.

