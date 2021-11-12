CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
Hampton goes up against Regent

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Regent vs. Hampton (1-0)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hampton Pirates are set to battle the Royals of Division III Regent.

STEPPING UP: .

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton went 1-4 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Pirates offense put up 68.8 points per matchup in those five contests.

