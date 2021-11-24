THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Hampton carries Long Beach…

Hampton carries Long Beach St. over Wright St. 85-76

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 3:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Joe Hampton scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and Joel Murray scored 21 and Long Beach State beat Wright State 85-76 on Wednesday in the Naples Invitational.

Hampton made 9 of 11-shot attempts coming off the bench to help Long Beach State end a four-game losing streak. Colin Slater had 13 points for Long Beach State (2-4) and Jadon Jones scored 11 with three blocks.

Grant Basile had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders (1-5), who have now lost five straight. Tanner Holden scored 21 points and Trey Calvin 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

'Model diplomats': State Dept. honors Foreign Service families' volunteer work overseas

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up