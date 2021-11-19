CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Hammond carries Niagara over SIU-Edwardsville 70-60

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 11:05 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hammond scored 16 points as Niagara beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 70-60 in nonconference play Friday night.

Greg Kuakumensah and Noah Thomasson added 15 points each for the Purple Eagles (1-2), while Justin Roberts scored 10.

Shamar Wright tied a career high with 20 points to go with nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (1-3). Ray’Sean Taylor and DeeJuan Pruitt both scored 12.

