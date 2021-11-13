CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Hamilton, Nuga lead UNLV over California 55-52

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 10:18 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton scored 12 points and Mike Nuga added 10 and UNLV held off California for a 55-52 victory on Saturday night.

Cal (0-2) was scoreless in the final two minutes but had its chances in the closing seconds. UNLV’s Royce Hamm Jr. blocked Jordan Shepherd’s layup attempt with 27 seconds remaining. Shepherd missed a 3-pointer four seconds later and another 3-point shot with three seconds to play.

Hamilton was 5 of 14 from the floor and Nuga was 4-of-10 shooting, and they each made two 3-pointers.

Grant Anticevich scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Cal. Shepherd finished with nine points.

Hamilton’s jumper gave UNLV (2-0) a 53-48 lead with 2:56 to play. Jalen Celestine made a pair of free throws and Andre Kelly’s layup pulled Cal to 53-52 with 2:00 left.

Cal used an 11-0 run for a 44-38 lead with 9:20 remaining. But Jordan McCabe and Hamilton each hit 3-pointers between a Donovan Williams layup for a 49-46 advantage, and the Rebels led the rest of the way.

The Golden Bears outrebounded the Rebels 35-30 and but shot 37% (21 of 57) from the floor and 4 of 14 from long range. The Rebels weren’t much better shooting overall at 38% (21 of 56), but they made 10 of their 29 3-point shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

