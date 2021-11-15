GW squares up against CS Fullerton

George Washington and Cal State Fullerton look to bounce back from losses. George Washington fell 75-55 at UC San Diego on Saturday. Cal State Fullerton lost 78-76 to San Jose State on Thursday.

George Washington (1-2) vs. Cal State Fullerton (0-2)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. E.J. Anosike, Tray Maddox Jr. and Damari Milstead have combined to score 47 percent of Cal State Fullerton’s points this season. For George Washington, Ricky Lindo Jr., Brendan Adams and Amir Harris have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season.LIKEABLE LINDO JR.: Lindo has connected on 60 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton is rated first among Big West teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.1 percent. The Titans have averaged 11.5 offensive boards per game.

