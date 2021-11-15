CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » GW squares up against…

GW squares up against CS Fullerton

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

George Washington (1-2) vs. Cal State Fullerton (0-2)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington and Cal State Fullerton look to bounce back from losses. George Washington fell 75-55 at UC San Diego on Saturday. Cal State Fullerton lost 78-76 to San Jose State on Thursday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. E.J. Anosike, Tray Maddox Jr. and Damari Milstead have combined to score 47 percent of Cal State Fullerton’s points this season. For George Washington, Ricky Lindo Jr., Brendan Adams and Amir Harris have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season.LIKEABLE LINDO JR.: Lindo has connected on 60 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton is rated first among Big West teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.1 percent. The Titans have averaged 11.5 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up