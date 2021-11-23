THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Grigsby leads Seattle over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-56

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 1:00 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby had 21 points as Seattle routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-56 on Monday night.

Cameron Tyson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (4-1), who won their fourth straight. Darrion Trammell added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but he also had seven turnovers. Kobe Williamson scored 12.

Brandon Brown had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Golden Lions (0-5). Shawn Williams added 16 points and Trey Sampson scored 12.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

