THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Greene scores 10 to…

Greene scores 10 to lead South Florida over Hampton 58-52

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 9:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Javon Greene had 10 points and six steals as South Florida got past Hampton 58-52 on Wednesday night.

Caleb Murphy had 12 points for South Florida (3-2). Jamir Chaplin added seven rebounds. Jake Boggs had eight rebounds.

Najee Garvin had 14 points for the Pirates (2-4), who have now lost four consecutive games. Marquis Godwin added 12 points. Russell Dean had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up