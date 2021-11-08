CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Green Bay welcomes Indiana St. in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Indiana State (0-0) vs. Green Bay (0-0)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts Indiana State in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Indiana State went 15-10 last year, while Green Bay ended up 8-17.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State went 2-2 against non-conference teams last season. In those four games, the Sycamores gave up 70.3 points per game while scoring 66.5 per outing. Green Bay went 0-4 in non-conference play, averaging 67.5 points and giving up 89 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

