Green Bay goes for first win vs Wisconsin-Superior

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 6:31 AM

Wisconsin-Superior vs. Green Bay (0-5)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Green Bay Phoenix are set to battle the Yellowjackets of Division III Wisconsin-Superior. Green Bay lost 68-58 to Weber State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Donovan Ivory has averaged 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Phoenix, while Emmanuel Ansong has accounted for 12 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.DONOVAN FROM DISTANCE: Through five games, Green Bay’s Donovan Ivory has connected on 37 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 94.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay went 0-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Phoenix scored 67.5 points per matchup in those four contests.

