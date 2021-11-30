Grant, Miami host Cincy

Cincinnati (5-2) vs. Miami (5-1) John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Cincinnati (5-2) vs. Miami (5-1)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as David DeJulius and Cincinnati will take on Dae Dae Grant and Miami. The senior DeJulius is averaging 14 points over the last five games. Grant, a junior, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.4 over his last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Grant has averaged 17.8 points and four assists to lead the way for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 13.7 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Bearcats have been led by DeJulius, who is averaging 12.7 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Grant has had his hand in 40 percent of all Miami field goals over the last three games. Grant has 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Miami has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 93.3 points while giving up 58.

ASSIST RATIOS: The RedHawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bearcats. Miami has 49 assists on 90 field goals (54.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Cincinnati has assists on 26 of 71 field goals (36.6 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Cincinnati has held opposing teams to 35.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the eighth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

