Gordon leads Nicholls St. past Carver College 120-52

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 1:44 AM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 21 points as Nicholls State easily beat Carver College 120-52 on Friday night.

Latrell Jones had 15 points for Nicholls State (2-0). Caleb Huffman added 13 points. Tyrease Terrell had 10 points.

It was the first time this season Nicholls State scored at least 100 points.

Dyllon Scott had 19 points for the Cougars. Antwon Ferrell added 10 points.

