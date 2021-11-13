CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Gordon carries Nicholls St. past Carver College 101-44

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 8:43 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Emmanuel Little had 20 points as Nicholls State rolled past Carver College 101-44 on Saturday.

Little hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Latrell Jones had 18 points for Nicholls State (3-0). Ty Gordon added 15 points. Ryghe Lyons had four blocks.

Dyllon Scott had 13 points for the Cougars. Antwon Ferrell added 10 points.

The Colonels defeated Carver College 120-52 on Friday.

