Golden leads Butler over Saginaw Valley State 68-57

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 7:43 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Golden and Jair Bolden each posted 15 points as Butler got past Saginaw Valley State 68-57 on Tuesday night.

Jayden Taylor added 11 points and Aaron Thompson had six assists for Butler (5-3).

Delano Smith had 12 points for the Cardinals. James Toohey and Maurice Barnett each had 11 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

