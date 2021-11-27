HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Glover scores 24 to…

Glover scores 24 to lift Samford over McNeese St. 83-75

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ques Glover had 24 points as Samford defeated McNeese 83-75 in the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday.

Glover made all 11 of his foul shots and distributed six assists. Jaden Campbell added 19 points for Samford (5-1), Jermaine Marshall scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and Jacob Tryon scored 10.

Myles Lewis scored 20 points and collected eight rebounds for the Cowboys (3-4). Kellon Taylor scored 13 and TJ Moss 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up