Givance scores 16 to lead Evansville past IUPUI 60-40

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 10:37 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shamar Givance registered 16 points and seven rebounds as Evansville easily beat IUPUI 60-40 on Thursday night.

Evan Kuhlman had 13 points for Evansville (1-1). Jawaun Newton and Blaise Beauchamp added 12 points apiece.

B.J. Maxwell had eight points for the Jaguars (0-2).

