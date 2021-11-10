Gilyard lifts Richmond over North Carolina Central 70-60

Jacob Gilyard had 14 points, seven steals and six rebounds as Richmond topped North Carolina Central 70-60 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Grant Golden had 19 points for Richmond (1-0). Tyler Burton added 14 points.

Alex Caldwell had 17 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (0-1). Marque Maultsby added 11 points. Kris Monroe had seven rebounds.

