Gibson scores 13 to carry Towson past Hampton 78-54

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 10:23 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Jason Gibson had 13 points off the bench to lead Towson to a 78-54 win over Hampton on Tuesday night.

Cam Holden had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Towson (2-1). Nicolas Timberlake added 11 points and eight rebounds. Charles Thompson had 11 points.

Najee Garvin had 18 points for the Pirates (2-1).

