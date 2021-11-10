CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Germany scores 24 to carry UTSA over Trinity (TX) 97-66

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:48 AM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jacob Germany had 24 points as UTSA romped past Trinity (TX) 97-66 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 19 points for UTSA. Dhieu Deing added 13 points. Darius McNeill had 11 points.

Ben Hanley and Tanner Brown each had nine points for the Tigers.

