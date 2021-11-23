George Mason plays Nevada

George Mason (4-2) vs. Nevada (1-4) Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason…

George Mason (4-2) vs. Nevada (1-4)

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Nevada look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a loss this past Monday. Nevada lost 102-75 to South Dakota State, while George Mason fell 77-74 to Washington.

STEPPING UP: The Patriots have been led by juniors Josh Oduro and Davonte Gaines. Oduro has averaged 16.7 points and six rebounds while Gaines has put up 12.8 points and nine rebounds per game. The Wolf Pack have been led by Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Warren Washington. Cambridge has averaged 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while Washington has put up 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Grant Sherfield has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. Sherfield has 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wolf Pack have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Patriots. Nevada has an assist on 49 of 82 field goals (59.8 percent) over its past three matchups while George Mason has assists on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada is ranked second in the MWC with an average of 73.8 possessions per game.

