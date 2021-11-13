CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
George Mason hosts Morgan State

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 6:30 AM

Morgan State (2-0) vs. George Mason (2-0)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and George Mason both look to put winning streaks together . Morgan State won easily 126-71 over Penn State-Allegheny on Thursday. George Mason is coming off an 87-66 win over Penn on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: George Mason’s Josh Oduro has averaged 18 points and 6.5 rebounds while D’Shawn Schwartz has put up 14.5 points and five rebounds. For the Bears, De’Torrion Ware has averaged 22 points and 4.5 rebounds while Keith McGee has put up 18 points and five steals.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: Ware has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STINGY STATE: Morgan State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 39 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

