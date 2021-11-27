HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Gaston scores 19 to…

Gaston scores 19 to lead No. 14 Texas women past Northridge

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 4:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead No. 14 Texas to an 83-42 win over Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

Audrey Warren added 13 points and Joanne Allen-Taylor 12 as the Longhorns (4-1) rebounded from losing to Tennessee in overtime last weekend.

Texas held the Matadors to 33% shooting, had a 46-27 rebounding advantage and forced 28 turnovers.

The Matadors (3-2) scored the first seven points of the game and kept pace with the Longhorns through one quarter, trailing 20-16.

Texas scored the first 14 points of the second quarter to break it open. It was 40-27 at the half.

The Longhorns scored the final 16 points of the third quarter and only allowed Northridge to score 15 points in the second half.

Jordyn Jackson and Rachel Harvey both had 11 for Northridge.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up