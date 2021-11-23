THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Gardner’s 21 points spark Virginia past Providence, 58-40

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 10:05 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jayden Gardner hit 8 of his 9 shots from the field and all five of his free throw attempts to score 21 points to go with 13 rebounds to lead Virginia to a 58-40 win over previously unbeaten Providence in the championship game of the Roman Legends Classic on Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers (4-2) have won seven of their last eight November tournaments.

Virginia held a 30-15 lead at intermission and led 40-23 with 15:20 left after Kihei Clark hit a 3-pointer. Providence answered with a 13-2 run sparked by eight straight points from Noah Horchler. Brycen Goodine’s 3 with 10:50 left pulled the Friars within six points, 42-36, but they would managed just four points the rest of the way.

Armaan Franklin added 14 points for Virginia. Clark added 10 points and dished five assists. Kadin Shedrick grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots.

Horchler scored 14 points and pulled down seven boards to lead Providence (5-1), which hit just 12 of 51 shots from the field, 3 of 22 from 3-point range.

