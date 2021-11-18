CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
Gardner-Webb goes for first win vs Carver College

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 5:30 PM

Carver College vs. Gardner-Webb (0-3)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. Gardner-Webb lost 92-52 to Duke in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Lance Terry has averaged 14.7 points to lead the charge for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Kareem Reid has paired with Terry and is averaging 12 points and four rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: Dyllon Scott has connected on 55.6 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb went 1-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs put up 68.2 points per contest across those five contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

