Gardner-Webb faces WCU

Western Carolina (3-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (2-3)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina and Gardner-Webb both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of victories in their last game. Gardner-Webb earned a 90-78 home win against Columbia International on Wednesday, while Western Carolina won 64-53 at Longwood on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Carolina’s Nick Robinson, Cam Bacote and Joe Petrakis have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Catamounts scoring over the last five games.NICK IS A FORCE: Robinson has connected on 48.8 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also converted 68.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Gardner-Webb has 41 assists on 93 field goals (44.1 percent) across its past three outings while Western Carolina has assists on 46 of 78 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina as a collective unit has made 12.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams.

