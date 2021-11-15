CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Gardner-Webb faces tough test…

Gardner-Webb faces tough test vs No. 7 Duke

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gardner-Webb (0-2) vs. No. 7 Duke (3-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke presents a tough challenge for Gardner-Webb. Gardner-Webb has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Duke has moved up to No. 7 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Kentucky, Army and Campbell last week.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: D’Maurian Williams and Lance Terry have led the Runnin’ Bulldogs. D. Williams has averaged 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Terry has put up 14.5 points per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore Jr.. Banchero has averaged 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds while Moore has put up 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and six assists per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Moore has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Gardner-Webb has held opposing teams to 38.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big South teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up