Gardner-Webb faces tough test vs No. 7 Duke

Gardner-Webb (0-2) vs. No. 7 Duke (3-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke presents a tough challenge for Gardner-Webb. Gardner-Webb has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Duke has moved up to No. 7 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Kentucky, Army and Campbell last week.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: D’Maurian Williams and Lance Terry have led the Runnin’ Bulldogs. D. Williams has averaged 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Terry has put up 14.5 points per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore Jr.. Banchero has averaged 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds while Moore has put up 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and six assists per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Moore has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Gardner-Webb has held opposing teams to 38.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big South teams.

