Gardner, Shedrick lead Virginia to 68-52 win over Coppin St.

Coppin_St_Virginia_Basketball_99356 Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) is fouled by Coppin State guard Tyree Corbett (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff Coppin_St_Virginia_Basketball_47327 Coppin State guard Nendah Tarke (4) shoots over Virginia guard Armaan Franklin (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff Coppin_St_Virginia_Basketball_58940 Coppin State coach Juan Dixon reacts to a play during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff Coppin_St_Virginia_Basketball_93536 Virginia center Francisco Caffaro (22) blocks the shot of Coppin State forward Daniel Titus (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Virginia never trailed in its 68-52 win over Coppin State on Friday night.

Kihei Clark had 12 points, Igor Milicic Jr. scored 11 and Kadin Shedrick added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Virginia (2-2). Shedrick, a 6-foot-11 sophomore, has 11 blocks this season.

The Cavaliers scored the first eight points before Kody Stattmann, Clark and Milicic each hit a 3-pointer to make it 19-4 midway through the first half. Coppin State (1-6) missed 11 of its first 12 field-goal attempts, shot just 26% in the first half and trailed by double digits for nearly 32 minutes.

Daniel Titus led the Eagles with 17 points and Sita Conteh scored 10 on combined 8-of-14 shooting. The rest of the Coppin State players shot 21% (8 of 38) from the field.

