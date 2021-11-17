CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Gainey leads Brown over Johnson & Wales 98-47

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 12:05 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jaylan Gainey had 19 points as Brown rolled past Johnson & Wales (Rhode Island) 98-47 on Tuesday night.

Nana Owusu-Anane had 13 points and seven rebounds for Brown (3-1). Kino Lilly Jr. added 10 points. Malachi Ndur had eight rebounds. Gainey hit 8 of 10 shots.

Dan Friday, who was second on the Bears in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, shot only 13 percent in the game (1 of 8).

Andre McFadden had 10 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Wildcats.

