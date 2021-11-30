Ga. State goes up against Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (1-5) vs. Georgia State (4-2) GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State and…

Tennessee State (1-5) vs. Georgia State (4-2)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State and Georgia State look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses this past weekend. Georgia State lost 94-59 at Rhode Island on Saturday, while Tennessee State came up short in an 82-80 game at home to Southern on Sunday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Kane Williams, Justin Roberts, Corey Allen and Nelson Phillips have combined to account for 61 percent of Georgia State’s scoring this year including 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Tennessee State, Kassim Nicholson, Carlos Marshall Jr., Dedric Boyd and Kenny Cooper have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all Tennessee State scoring.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Williams has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Georgia State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Tennessee State has scored 70.7 points per game and allowed 81.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Georgia State has an assist on 35 of 63 field goals (55.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Tennessee State has assists on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 30th-highest rate in the country. Tennessee State has turned the ball over on 24.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 343rd among Division I teams).

