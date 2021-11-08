CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Ga. Southern welcomes Ball State in season opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Ball State (0-0) vs. Georgia Southern (0-0)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Ball State Cardinals. Ball State went 10-13 last year, while Georgia Southern ended up 13-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted identical 2-3 records against non-conference opponents last season.

