Ga. Southern welcomes Ball State in season opener

Ball State (0-0) vs. Georgia Southern (0-0)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Ball State Cardinals. Ball State went 10-13 last year, while Georgia Southern ended up 13-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted identical 2-3 records against non-conference opponents last season.

