Ga. Southern plays Wofford

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:31 AM

Georgia Southern (3-0) vs. Wofford (3-1)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern and Wofford both look to put winning streaks together . Georgia Southern won easily 103-51 over Bob Jones University on Tuesday. Wofford is coming off a 77-60 win over Hampton on Friday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Andrei Savrasov is averaging 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Eagles. Kamari Brown is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 9.3 points and five rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by B.J. Mack, who is averaging 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MACK: Mack has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Georgia Southern’s Brown has attempted 11 3-pointers and connected on 63.6 percent of them, and is 7 for 11 over his last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Wofford has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 97.3 points while giving up 60.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford attempts more free throws per game than any other SoCon team. The Terriers have averaged 23.8 free throws per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

