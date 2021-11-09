CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Furman routs North Greenville 118-66

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 11:19 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Hunter and Mike Bothwell scored 22 points apiece as Furman routed North Greenville 118-66 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Hunter made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Jalen Slawson had 19 points and eight rebounds for Furman. Conley Garrison added 14 points and six assists.

Draylan Burton had 19 points for the Crusaders. Kameron Hobbs added 14 points and Jacob Redding had 11 points.

