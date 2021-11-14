Furman faces Belmont

Furman (2-0) vs. Belmont (1-1) Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman and Belmont both…

Furman (2-0) vs. Belmont (1-1)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman and Belmont both look to put winning streaks together . Furman needed overtime to knock off Louisville by eight points on the road on Friday. Belmont is coming off an 81-43 home win over Evansville on Saturday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Nick Muszynski, Grayson Murphy and Luke Smith have combined to score 42 percent percent of Belmont’s points this season. For Furman, Mike Bothwell, Alex Hunter, Jalen Slawson and Conley Garrison have collectively accounted for 67 percent of all Furman scoring.MIGHTY MIKE: Bothwell has connected on 50 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an average of 99 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.