Funk, Obinna lead Saint Joseph’s past Mount St Mary’s 80-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Funk had 18 points and Ejike Obinna notched a double-double as Saint Joseph’s defeated Mount St. Mary’s 80-60 in nonconference action on Saturday.

Listen now to WTOP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Funk had 18 points and Ejike Obinna notched a double-double as Saint Joseph’s defeated Mount St. Mary’s 80-60 in nonconference action on Saturday.

Cameron Brown added 17 points for the Hawks (2-0), while Obinna chipped in with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Erik Reynolds II scored 13.

Dakota Leffew had 15 points to lead the Mountaineers (1-2). Malik Jefferson added 12 points, while Josh Reaves scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.