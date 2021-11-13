CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Funk, Obinna lead Saint…

Funk, Obinna lead Saint Joseph’s past Mount St Mary’s 80-60

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 4:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Funk had 18 points and Ejike Obinna notched a double-double as Saint Joseph’s defeated Mount St. Mary’s 80-60 in nonconference action on Saturday.

Cameron Brown added 17 points for the Hawks (2-0), while Obinna chipped in with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Erik Reynolds II scored 13.

Dakota Leffew had 15 points to lead the Mountaineers (1-2). Malik Jefferson added 12 points, while Josh Reaves scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up