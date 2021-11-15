CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Ft. Wayne plays host to Austin Peay

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:30 PM

Austin Peay (1-1) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (1-0)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne goes up against Austin Peay in an early season matchup. Austin Peay fell 73-55 at Southern Illinois on Friday. Purdue Fort Wayne is coming off a 103-54 win at home over Earlham on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Elijah Hutchins-Everett has connected on 66.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay went 2-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those four games, the Governors gave up 72 points per game while scoring 70.3 per outing. Purdue Fort Wayne went 1-0 in non-conference play, averaging 67 points and allowing 63 per game in the process.

