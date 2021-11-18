Freeman, Walton lift Akron past Wheeling Jesuit 99-38

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead five Akron players in double figures…

Listen now to WTOP News

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead five Akron players in double figures as the Zips easily beat Wheeling Jesuit 99-38 on Thursday.

K.J. Walton added 14 points for the Zips. Garvin Clarke chipped in 12 points, Bryan Trimble Jr. and Aziz Bandaogo each scored 11. Walton also had six rebounds.

Jarett Haines had nine points and three rebounds for the Cardinals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.