CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Freeman-Liberty carries DePaul past…

Freeman-Liberty carries DePaul past W. Illinois 84-80

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 11:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had a career-high 33 points plus 11 rebounds as DePaul narrowly beat Western Illinois 84-80 on Saturday night.

Brandon Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds for DePaul (4-0). Nick Ongenda added 15 points and three blocks. David Jones had 12 points.

Luka Barisic scored a career-high 21 points for the Leathernecks (3-1). Trenton Massner added 16 points and eight rebounds. Will Carius had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up