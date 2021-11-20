CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Freeman carries Illinois St.…

Freeman carries Illinois St. past Bucknell 105-100 in OT

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 10:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mark Freeman had a career-high 34 points to lift Illinois State to a 105-100 overtime win over Bucknell on Saturday night.

Freeman was outscored by the Bison’s Andrew Funk, who had a career-high 38 points and added eight rebounds.

Sy Chatman had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Illinois State (2-2). Josiah Strong added 12 points.

Elvin Edmonds IV had 18 points for the Bison (1-3). Andre Screen added 11 points. Xander Rice, the Bison’s second leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, scored four points on 1-of-14 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up