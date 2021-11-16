CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Fowler lifts Sacramento St.…

Fowler lifts Sacramento St. over Cal Poly 58-57

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 12:37 AM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler scored 14 points, including a three-point play with six seconds remaining, and Sacramento State defeated Cal Poly 58-57 on Monday night.

After Fowler gave the Hornets the lead, Cal Poly’s Jacob Davison missed a jumper as time ran out.

William FitzPatrick had 14 points for Sacramento State (2-1). Teiano Hardee added 11 points. Jonathan Komagum had three blocks.

Alimamy Koroma had 19 points for the Mustangs (1-2). Trevon Taylor added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Davison had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

