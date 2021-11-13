CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Foster scores 16 to lift Howard over Bradley 76-64

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 7:02 PM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Kyle Foster had 16 points off the bench to carry Howard to a 76-64 win over Bradley on Saturday.

Foster hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Steve Settle III had 14 points for Howard (3-0). Elijah Hawkins added 14 points. He also had eight turnovers but only six assists. Randall Brumant had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Malevy Leons had 16 points for the Braves (0-2). Rienk Mast added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jayson Kent had 11 points and seven rebounds.

