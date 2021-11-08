CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Florida welcomes Elon in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Elon (0-0) vs. Florida (0-0)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida opens the season by hosting the Elon Phoenix. Elon went 10-9 last year, while Florida ended up 15-10.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Elon went 2-1 against teams outside its conference, while Florida went 5-2 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

