CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Flagg scores 17 to…

Flagg scores 17 to carry Sam Houston past Little Rock 77-59

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 5:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Savion Flagg had 17 points as Sam Houston got past Arkansas-Little Rock 77-59 at the Jacksonville Classic on Sunday.

Demarkus Lampley had 13 points for Sam Houston (2-2). Jaden Ray added 12 points. Javion May had six rebounds. The Bearkats made 13 3-pointers.

Nikola Maric had 16 points for the Trojans (3-2). Jovan Stulic added 13 points. Marko Lukic had 10 points.

Kevin Osawe, whose 12 points per game ranked second on the Trojans, scored five on 1-of-5 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up