Fla St. meets Mizzou in Jacksonville

Florida State (3-1) vs. Missouri (3-1) , UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State and…

Florida State (3-1) vs. Missouri (3-1)

, UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State and Missouri will meet in a postseason game. Missouri earned an 80-75 overtime win over SMU in its most recent game, while Florida State won easily 73-45 against Loyola Marymount in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Florida State’s Malik Osborne, Anthony Polite and RayQuan Evans have combined to account for 39 percent of all Seminoles scoring this season.MIGHTY MALIK: Osborne has connected on 70 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Seminoles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Missouri has an assist on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three games while Florida State has assists on 46 of 71 field goals (64.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Seminoles 18th among Division I teams. Missouri has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 279th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

