CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Fla St. goes up…

Fla St. goes up against Tulane

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tulane (1-1) vs. Florida State (1-1)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and Florida State look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a loss this past weekend. Florida State lost 71-55 on the road to Florida on Sunday, while Tulane fell 73-70 at home to Southern on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida State’s Malik Osborne, Anthony Polite and RayQuan Evans have collectively scored 47 percent of all Seminoles points this season.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Cook has connected on 50 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State is rated first among ACC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 42.3 percent. The Seminoles have averaged 16.5 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up