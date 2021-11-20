CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
FIU narrowly tops Green Bay 63-60

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 1:29 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tevin Brewer scored 16 points and Florida International beat Green Bay 63-60 on Friday night.

Kamari McGee hit a pair of foul shots with four seconds remaining to help the Phoenix pull within 1, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

Donovan Ivory had 27 points for the Phoenix (0-4), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to four games. Emmanuel Ansong added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Lucas Stieber had nine assists.

