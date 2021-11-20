FIU hosts UNCG

UNC Greensboro (4-1) vs. Florida International (3-1) McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International…

UNC Greensboro (4-1) vs. Florida International (3-1)

McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays host to UNC Greensboro in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Friday. Florida International won over Green Bay 63-60, while UNC Greensboro fell 93-90 in overtime to UMass.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida International’s Tevin Brewer, Isaiah Banks and Clevon Brown have collectively scored 41 percent of all Panthers points this season.DOMINANT DE’MONTE: De’Monte Buckingham has connected on 35 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spartans. Florida International has an assist on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) across its past three contests while UNC Greensboro has assists on 34 of 71 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among CUSA teams.

___

___

