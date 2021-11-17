CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » FIU goes up against…

FIU goes up against Ball State

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ball State (1-1) vs. Florida International (1-1)

McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State and Florida International both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of home victories in their last game. Florida International earned a 111-48 win over Trinity (FL) on Friday, while Ball State won 73-69 over Nebraska Omaha on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Florida International’s Tevin Brewer, Clevon Brown and Isaiah Banks have collectively accounted for 35 percent of all Panthers scoring this season.LOVE FOR LUKE: Luke Bumbalough has connected on 43.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Florida International defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 32.8 percent, the 15th-lowest mark in Division I. Ball State has allowed opponents to shoot 47.1 percent through two games (ranking the Cardinals 280th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up