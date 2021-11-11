CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
FIU goes for first win vs Trinity (FL)

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Trinity (FL) vs. Florida International (0-1)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers are set to battle the Tigers of Trinity (FL). Florida International lost 58-51 on the road to Georgia in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International went 3-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Panthers scored 86.2 points per contest across those five games.

