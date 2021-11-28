FGCU plays Ft. Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne (3-2) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (5-2) Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Purdue Fort Wayne (3-2) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (5-2)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne pays visit to Florida Gulf Coast in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast beat Southeastern Louisiana by 19 points at home, while Purdue Fort Wayne came up short in a 93-85 game in overtime to Western Michigan.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida Gulf Coast has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tavian Dunn-Martin, Kevin Samuel, Caleb Catto and Austin Richie have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 52 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dunn-Martin has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Florida Gulf Coast field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is a perfect 5-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Eagles are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

STREAK SCORING: Florida Gulf Coast has scored 83.3 points per game and allowed 65.8 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast as a team has made 12.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.

