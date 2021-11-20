CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
FGCU goes up against Eckerd College

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:31 AM

Eckerd College vs. Florida Gulf Coast (1-2)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will be taking on the Tritons of Division II Eckerd College. Florida Gulf Coast lost 78-61 loss at home to Southern California in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cyrus Largie has averaged 13.7 points and five rebounds this year for Florida Gulf Coast. Complementing Largie is Caleb Catto, who is averaging 8.3 points per game.LONG-DISTANCE LARGIE: Through three games, Florida Gulf Coast’s Cyrus Largie has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 50 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast went 3-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles put up 66 points per matchup in those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

