FGCU goes up against Eckerd College

Eckerd College vs. Florida Gulf Coast (1-2)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will be taking on the Tritons of Division II Eckerd College. Florida Gulf Coast lost 78-61 loss at home to Southern California in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cyrus Largie has averaged 13.7 points and five rebounds this year for Florida Gulf Coast. Complementing Largie is Caleb Catto, who is averaging 8.3 points per game.LONG-DISTANCE LARGIE: Through three games, Florida Gulf Coast’s Cyrus Largie has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 50 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast went 3-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles put up 66 points per matchup in those five contests.

